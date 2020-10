National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to veteran party leader, Ghulam Qadir Bhat.

The duo prayed for peace to his soul and said the selfless service of Bhat will be remembered for all the times to come. They said Bhat was an embodiment of struggle, perseverance and courage. They prayed to Almighty to bestow Bhat with highest echelons in Jannah.