Farooq, Omar Abdullah pay tributes to Sofi Ghulam Muhammad

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah on Monday paid tributes to veteran journalist and founder of daily Srinagar Times Sofi Ghulam Muhammad on his 11th death anniversary.

“Sofi sahib was one of pioneers of Urdu journalism in Kashmir and widely appreciated for his editorials. He was also known for his penchant for Urdu literature. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him,” Abdullah said.

Omar while paying his tributes to Sofi said,” he had passion for journalism and it ran through his veins. His will be remembered for his upright character and journalistic propriety. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him.”

Meanwhile, party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Imran Nabi Dar and Sarah Hayat Shah also paid tributes to the veteran journalist.