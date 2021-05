National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday paid tributes to former Chairman of J&K Legislative Council and Speaker Legislative Assembly Hakeem Habibullah on his 23rd death anniversary.

In their message, the NC president and vice president said recalled his contribution to NC and prayed for the peace to his soul.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also paid tributes to Habibullah.