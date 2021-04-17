Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari, Hakeem Yaseen express condolences with Tariq Karra

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, and Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Ahmad Ziad Karra, the younger brother of Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Tariq Hamid Karra.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved.

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also expressed grief over the demise of Ahmad Ziyad Karra.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted Bukhari as saying that the deceased was a noble soul known for his social activism and kind nature.

“With deep sympathies and condolences, we share the grief of the entire Karra family. I pray for courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” Bukhari said.

Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman Hakeem Yaseen also expressed sympathies with Congress leader Tariq Karra over the demise of his younger brother.

A statement of PDF issued here said that in his condolence message, Yaseen conveyed heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family, especially Tariq Karra and prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, NC president Farooq Abdullah, vice president Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and senior leader Mubarak Gul also expressed grief over the demise Ameen Khan, the brother of former MLC Muhammad Shafi Khan.