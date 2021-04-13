Farooq, Omar, Altaf Bukhari, Sajad Lone, BJP greet people on Ramadhan

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah, Vice President Omar Abdullah, Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari, Peoples Conference Chairman Sajad Lone, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Wing Tuesday greeted people on the onset of holy month of Ramadhan.

A statement of NC issued here said quoted NC President Farooq Abdullah as saying that the holy month of Ramadhan provides an opportunity to purge from spite and infractions.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah in his message said that the holy month of Ramadhan affords opportunities to think of those who go hungry, to change lifestyle, to grow spiritually without retreating from daily routine.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also greeted people on Ramadhan.

A statement of Apni Party issued here quoted its president Altaf Bukhari as felicitating people of J&K over the commencement of the holy month of Ramadhan.

Bukhari urged the administration to chalk out a comprehensive strategy and ensure that people do not face inconvenience during the holy month.

A statement of Peoples Conference (PC) issued here quoted Sajad Lone as greeting people on Ramadhan and urging them to follow COVID-19 SOPs.

Lone urged the Muslims to pray for peace and prosperity of humanity in general and the people of Jammu and Kashmir in particular, who are going through tumultuous times.

A statement of BJP issued here said that the BJP’s Kashmir unit extended greetings on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadhan and urged people to follow government advisories to combat the spread of coronavirus.