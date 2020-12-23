Farooq, Omar, Azad, Bukhari condole demise

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah and Apni Party President AltafBukhari Wednesday expressed grief and shock over the demise of senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament MadanLal Sharma.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolences messages, the NC president and vice president recalled the contribution of Sharma towards the welfare of the people in different capacities.

Expressing grief and shock over Sharma’s demise, former chief minister GhulamNabi Azad, in a statement, said, “My association with him goes back to our Youth Congress days in 1970s. We had a long and steadfast association since then. His demise is a personal loss for me. He was a thorough gentleman and a strong pillar of the party in Jammu.”

Apni Party President AltafBukhari also expressed shock and grief over Sharma’s demise.

“I am grieved over the passing away of MadanLalJi – a leader who had dedicated his whole life for the service of public welfare. As a minister also, the deceased was accessible to the people,” Bukhari said in a statement issued here.