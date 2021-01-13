Farooq, Omar, Bukhari, Advisor Baseer Khan greet people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti

Former chief ministers and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah and former minister and Apni Party President AltafBukhari and Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Khan Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of Lohri and MakarSankranti.

NC President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah wished people on the auspicious occasion of Lohri and MakarSankranti and prayed for peace and communal brotherhood in Jammu Kashmir.

Greeting people on the auspicious occasion of Lohri and MakarSankranti, Apni Party President AltafBukhari expressed hope that the occasion would bring a new ray of hope for J&K and prayed for peace and brotherhood in the region.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan also greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Lohri and MakarSankranti and hoped that the festivals would herald growth and prosperity in J&K.

In his message, the advisor said that these festivals are an occasion to celebrate the bounty of nature.

“I convey my greetings and best wishes to all the people of Jammu and Kashmir and wish them every prosperity and happiness,” he said.

The advisor hoped that the celebrations reinforce the ties that bind people together in peace and harmony and herald the beginning of further growth and progress and inspire people to work together for the overall development of the society.

He said that MakarSankranti, falling on January 14, indicates the beginning of a traditionally auspicious period of the year.

“Lohri, the harvest festival that was celebrated on January 13, is an occasion to celebrate the onset of warmth and contribution of farmers and traditional ethos, culture and economy,” the advisor said.