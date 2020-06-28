Farooq, Omar, Bukhari, others condole demise of Larmi's mother

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of mother of the party’s district President Kulgam and former MLA Homeshalibugh Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi.

Abdullah while extending condolences to the bereaved family and Larmi said he was extremely saddened to hear about the passing away of Larmi’s mother.

Omar while extending condolence to the mournful family prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the grief-stricken family. “I am saddened to hear about the passing away of Larmi sahib’s mother,” said Omar.

Abdullah, accompanied by MP Hasnain Masoodi, and Sakina Itoo visited the residence of Larmi in Kulgam district to express solidarity with him. the party leaders including Altaf Kaloo, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, Qaiser Jamsheed Lone, Imran Nabi Dar and Riyaz Khan were also present on the occasion and expressed unison with the bereaved family.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) President Altaf Bukhari expressed shock and grief over the demise of Larmi’s mother.

In his condolence message, Bukhari expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, senior National Conference leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf, Mubarak Gul, Ali Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Sajad Shaheen, Ghulam Ahmed Shah, Showkat Mir, Dr Sajad Uri, Ghlulam QadirPardesi, Dr Bashir Veeri, Shami Oberoi, Salman Ali Sagar, Imran, Younis Mubarak Gul, Ahsan Pardesi, Sara Hayat Shah and JS Azad have also extended condolences to Larmi and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

A statement said a condolence meeting, presided over by National Conference provincial Secretary, Showkat Mir was held here at party headquarters here. Those who participated in the meeting included Peer Afaq, Syed Tauqeer Shah, Dr Muhammad Shafi, Sheikh Rafi, Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Bhat. The functionaries offered Fateh for the deceased and prayed for strength to the bereaved family.