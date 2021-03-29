Farooq, Omar condemn killing of councilor, policeman

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday condemned the killing of a councilor (MC Sopore) Reyaz Ahmed and PSO Shafat Ahmad.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president and the NC vice president while condemning the attack said, “Brutality has no place in any emancipated society.”

The duo termed the incident unfortunate and urged Police to investigate the case and nab the culprits behind the attack.

The Abdullahs also expressed unison with the bereaved families and prayed for fortitude to them and peace for the deceased.

Meanwhile NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Muhammad Akbar Lone, Javed Dar and NC spokesman Imran Nabi also condemned the incident and expressed condolences with the bereaved families.