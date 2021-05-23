Kashmir, Today's Paper
Farooq, Omar condole demise

GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday expressed grief over the death of Sunil Bhat, the son of senior NC member Bushan Lal Bhat.

In his condolence message, the NC president said, “My heartfelt thoughts go out to the bereaved family, particularly Bushan Lal in this hour of sorrow. I also pray for eternal peace to the deceased,” he said.

In his condolence message, the NC vice president said, “I pray for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the bereaved family.”

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Devender Singh Rana, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also condoled the demise.

