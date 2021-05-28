Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 2:40 AM

Farooq, Omar condole demise

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 29, 2021, 2:40 AM
GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.
GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday expressed grief and over the demise of senior party member and Provincial Vice President Jammu G S Sasan.

In their condolence message, the party president and vice president paid tributes to Sasan and prayed for the peace to his departed soul and forberance to the bereaved family.

Trending News

J&K govt approves financial relief through SASCM to families of COVID-19 victims

Representational Image

Greater Kashmir columnist from south Kashmir's Shopian bereaved

Representational Image

JKSSB notifies tentative schedule of skill tests, written exams for various posts

Image source: [Twitter/ @Kashmirpolice]

Weapon smuggling bid by militants foiled in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: police

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir AslamWani,.Devender Singh Rana and others also expressed grief over the demise of Sasan.

Meanwhile NC District President BaramullaJaved Dar condoled the demise of Block Secretary Abdul Rahim of MalpuraNarwah, Baramulla.

Related News