Farooq, Omar condole demise

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday expressed grief and over the demise of senior party member and Provincial Vice President Jammu G S Sasan.

In their condolence message, the party president and vice president paid tributes to Sasan and prayed for the peace to his departed soul and forberance to the bereaved family.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir AslamWani,.Devender Singh Rana and others also expressed grief over the demise of Sasan.

Meanwhile NC District President BaramullaJaved Dar condoled the demise of Block Secretary Abdul Rahim of MalpuraNarwah, Baramulla.