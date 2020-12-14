Farooq, Omar condole demise of Baba Reshi's Imam, Madan Mantoo's mother

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday condoled the demise of Molvi Peer Muhammad Maqsood, Imam and Khateeb of Baba Payamuddin Reshi’s shrine.

A statement of NC issued here said that the duo prayed for the peace of his departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

The NC President and Vice President also expressed condolences over the demise of mother of Madan Mantoo, NC’s provincial spokesman Jammu.

The statement said they prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved, especially Mantoo.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana also expressed condolences with Mantoo.