Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 12:58 AM

Farooq, Omar condole demise of Baba Reshi's Imam, Madan Mantoo's mother

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 12:58 AM
File Pic

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday condoled the demise of Molvi Peer Muhammad Maqsood, Imam and Khateeb of Baba Payamuddin Reshi’s shrine.

A statement of NC issued here said that the duo prayed for the peace of his departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

Trending News

4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Photo Source: KNO

MBBS students stage protest

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

KNS cancels all media cards

The NC President and Vice President also expressed condolences over the demise of mother of Madan Mantoo, NC’s provincial spokesman Jammu.

The statement said they prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved, especially Mantoo.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana also expressed condolences with Mantoo.

Related News