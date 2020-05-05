Farooq, Omar condole demise of Bhat, Akhoon

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday profound grief over the demise of veterans, Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Qaimuh and Ali Muhammad Akhoon of Bandipora.

While extending condolences to the grief-stricken families of Bhat and Akhoon, Abdullah and Omar said in their demise the party has lost two of its ardent loyalists. They prayed for peace to the souls of deceased and strength to the families.

Among others Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Sakina Itoo, Abdul Majeed Larmi and Imran Nabi Dar have also extended condolences to the families.

Meanwhile, Abdullah and Omar also expressed grief over the demise of wife of Siraj Ud Din Sikandar and daughter of late Abdul Salam Bazaz.

While extending condolences to the family, the duo prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the family. Vice President, Kashmir Muhammad Syed Akhoon also extended condolences to the grieved family.