Farooq, Omar condole demise of brother of Riyaz Khan, G M Pakhtoon

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed grief over the demise of the brother of the party’s District Vice President Riyaz Khan’s brother Ghulam Nabi Khan.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president and vice presidents in their condolence message prayed for peace to the departed soul and much-needed strength to the bereaved family members, particularly Riyaz to bear the inconsolable loss.

It said NC leaders Ali Sagar, Mustufa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Sakina Itoo, Bashir Ahmed Veeri, Altaf Ahmed Wani (Kaloo), Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi), Imran Nabi Dar AND Peerzada Muhammad Hussain also extended sympathies with Riyaz and prayed for peace to the departed and forbearance to the bereaved family.

The statement said NC president and vice president also condoled the demise of Houseboat Owners Association President Ghulam Muhammad Paktoon of Rajbagh.

It said that the duo prayed for the peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family.