Farooq, Omar condole demise of former MLC's wife

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the wife of NC leader and former MLC, Muhammad Aslam (Uri).

A statement of NC issued here said that while expressing grief over the demise of Aslam’s wife, Farooq and Omar expressed sympathy with him in his hour of grief and prayed to the Almighty to bestow the highest echelons in Jannat to the deceased.

It said that the NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Akbar Lone and Muhammad Shafi (Uri) also condoled over the demise of Aslam’s wife, prayed for peace to her soul and fortitude to the bereaved family.

NC North Zone Vice President Sajad Shafi (Uri) participated in the Nimaz-e-Janaza of the deceased, the statement said.