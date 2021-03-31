Farooq, Omar condole demise of Ghulam Mohiuddin Qadri

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of prominent socio-political and religious personality Ghulam Mohiuddin Qadri of Pampore.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message, the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved. The duo also expressed solidarity with the grief-stricken family in general and the son of deceased Javed Hussain Qadri in particular. P

NC Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani and Member of Parliament Hassnain Masoodi also visited the bereaved family and extended condolences with them on behalf of the NC president and vice president.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar and Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal also expressed grief over the demise of Qadri.