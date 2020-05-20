Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:56 AM

Farooq, Omar condole demise of Gillani, Peerzada

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2020, 12:56 AM
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of Syed Muhammad Aslam Gillani, father of ADGP, SJM Gillani.

The duo prayed for peace to the soul of deceased and strength to the grief stricken family to bear the loss.

In a separate message Farooq and Omar condoled the demise of Sajjada Nasheen of Aasare Sharief, Shehri Kalashpora, Peerzada Mushtaq Ahmad.

The leaders prayed for peace to departed soul and strength to his brother Peerzada Manzoor Ahmad, son Peerzada Tahir and the family, to bear the loss.

