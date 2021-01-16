Farooq, Omar condole demise of KhawajaBadaruddin, Mehmood-ul-Hasan

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the demise of KhawajaBadaruddin of Gharkoot Uri and .

A statement of NC issued here said that the deceased was the uncle of broadcaster and programme in-charge Shaharbeen, Maqsood Ahmed.

In their condolence message, the duo prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

The statement said that NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President, Kashmir, NasirAslamWani, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, and NC north zone vice president SajadShafi (Uri) also expressed sympathies with Maqsood in his hour of grief.

Meanwhile NC president also condoled the demise of Syed Mehmood-ul-Hassan Kirmani, SajadaNisheen of the shrine of Mir Syed Ahmed Shah Kirmani at SikandarPuraNowhatta.

The statement said that while condoling the demise, Farooq prayed for the peace to the departed soul and fortitude to the bereaved.