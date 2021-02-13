Farooq, Omar condole demise of Khazir Muhammad Wani

National Conference (nc) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (PSC) Chairman Khazir Muhammad Wani.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message, the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace to the departed souls and forbearance to the bereaved family.

The statement said that senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, NasirAslamWani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Showkat Mir and Imran Nabi Dar also extended sympathies to the bereaved and prayed for the peace to the departed.

It said the NC president and vice president also condoled the demise of Ghulam Muhammad Waza of PethMakhama, Beerwah and prayed for peace to the departed soul.