Farooq, Omar condole demise of Mamata Banerjee's brother

GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.
National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday conveyed their heartfelt condolences to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the death of her brother Ashim Banerjee who was battling COVID-19.

In their condolence message, NC president and vice president expressed solidarity with the grief-stricken family, particularly Trinamool leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The duo prayed for forbearance to the bereaved family particularly Banerjee to bear the inconsolable loss.

They also prayed for eternal repose of the departed soul.

