Farooq, Omar condole demise of MS Shadad

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of renowned hotelier Haji Muhammad Shafi Shadad.

The duo prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief. They said the deceased will be remembered for his piety, graciousness.

Meanwhile, Abdullah made a phone call to the mournful family and expressed his condolences.

The party leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul, Muhammad Syed Akhoon and Ghulam Qadir Pardesi also condoled the demise.

Meanwhile party’s north zone President and MP Muhammad Akbar Lone has expressed grief over the demise of noted social activist of Wagoora, Baramulla Ghulam Muhammad Rather.

Lone prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family. District President Baramulla Javed Dar, Basharat Bukhari and Muhammad Yaqoob Wani have also expressed grief over his demise.