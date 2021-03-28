Farooq, Omar condole demise of Muhammad Iqbal Karra

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Iqbal Karra, the cousin of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) senior leader and former minister Tariq Hameed Kara.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message, the party president and vice president prayed for the peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved.

The duo expressed solidarity with the grief-stricken family and the NC president condoled the family in general and the son of deceased, Muzaffar Karra in particular over a telephone call.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani also expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Iqbal Karra and prayed for the peace to departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.