National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of prominent religious figure of GanderbalPir Syed Yousuf Shah Naqshbandi, and retired IAS officer Ghulam Nabi Ahangar.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message, Farooq and Omar expressed unison with the bereaved families and prayed for the eternal repose to the departed souls in the highest echelons of Jannat.