Farooq, Omar condole demises

UPDATED: May 16, 2021, 2:28 AM

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the demise of party member Ali Muhammad Magray of GiliKadalAlamgari Bazaar.

In their condolence message the party president and vice president prayed for peace to his departed soul and expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, prayed for fortitude to them.

The NC president and vice president also condoled the demise of the Party Block President Vessu, QazigundGhulam Muhammad Mir.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir AslamWani and others also prayed for the peace to the departed souls and forbearance to the grief-stricken families.

Meanwhile senior NC leaders Sagar and Mubarak Gul condoled the demise of noted trader and socio-religious figure Mir Bashir Ahmed Kant.

Youth National Conference (YNC) President Salman Sagar also expressed solidarity with the bereaved Kant family.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Hamdania Patron MoulanaRiyazHamdani also condoled the demise of Bashir Ahmad Kant.