Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:24 AM

Farooq, Omar condole demises

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 21, 2021, 12:24 AM
GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.
GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday expressed grief over the demise of wife of noted socio-political personality of Gund, Ganderbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf.

In their condolence message, the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Demolition drive held at Saida Kadal

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad distributing ration kits among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

Ration kits distributed among Shikara-walas in Dal Lake

File Photo of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz.

DC Srinagar visits various Panchayats

File Photo of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal

CJ issues directions on filing cases

The NC president and vice president also expressed grief over the demise of noted Urdu fiction writer and acclaimed broadcaster Taranum Riyaz, who passed away at a hospital in Delhi battling COVID-19.

She was the wife of former vice chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Prof Riyaz Punjabi, who passed away in New Delhi on April 8, 2021.

The NC president also condoled the demise of the wife of former Commissioner Fisheries and former member of Public Service Commission Nisar Ahmed Jan.

Latest News
Representational Image [Source: efes from Pixabay]

Microsoft to retire iconic Internet Explorer on June 15, 2022

Representational Image [Source: leo2014 from Pixabay]

Covid caused 1 mn extra deaths in 29 countries in 2020: Study

Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Lockdowns may affect children's fitness: Study

Representational Photo

Lucknow Eidgah 1st religious place to turn into vax centre

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mian Altaf Ahmed and others also expressed unison with the bereaved families.

Tagged in , ,
Related News