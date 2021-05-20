Farooq, Omar condole demises

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday expressed grief over the demise of wife of noted socio-political personality of Gund, Ganderbal, Sheikh Muhammad Yousuf.

In their condolence message, the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace to the deceased and fortitude to the bereaved family.

The NC president and vice president also expressed grief over the demise of noted Urdu fiction writer and acclaimed broadcaster Taranum Riyaz, who passed away at a hospital in Delhi battling COVID-19.

She was the wife of former vice chancellor of the University of Kashmir, Prof Riyaz Punjabi, who passed away in New Delhi on April 8, 2021.

The NC president also condoled the demise of the wife of former Commissioner Fisheries and former member of Public Service Commission Nisar Ahmed Jan.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani, Mian Altaf Ahmed and others also expressed unison with the bereaved families.