Farooq, Omar condole demises

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the demise of noted Islamic scholar and President Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind and working rector of Darul Aloom Deoband Qari Syed Muhammad Usman Mansoorpuri.

In his condolence message, the NC president said, “A tireless promoter of national unity and communal harmony, his demise is a loss, not only to Muslim community but also to the country. A captivating speaker, he will be remembered for his scholarly disposition, and ease of elucidation in familiarizing his students with teachings of the holy Quran and Sunnah. In his capacity as the president of Jamiat-Ulama-e-Hind, he raised voice against social injustice, extremism, and oppression of minorities. I pray for the peace to the departed in the highest echelons of Jannat and fortitude to the bereaved family and thousands If his students and followers.”

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani also condoled his demise.

Meanwhile, the NC President and Vice President Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the death of NC Provincial Joint Secretary Jammu Muhammad Alam and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

In their condolence messages, the NC president and vice president hailed the contribution of Alam, saying that NC had lost a public-spirited grass-roots level leader, who worked tirelessly in seeking solution to the public issues.

NC Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Rana also expressed grief over the demise of Alam.