Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 2:22 AM

Farooq, Omar condole Ghulam Rasool Sheikh's demise

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed profound grief over the demise of senior Vice Block President Ghulam Rasool Sheikh, who passed away yesterday after brief illness.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message the party president and vice president said late Sheikh was the party’s committed soldier who held the party flag high during the most challenging times.

Terming him as a noble soul and pious person, they said Sheikh’s demise had created a vacuum in the party’s unit that would not be filled in many years to come. They prayed for the peace of the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family. 

The NC statement said that the party’s local functionaries visited the residence of the departed at Aram Pora, Nawa Kadal and participated in his Namaz-e-Janaza.

The statement said NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Mubarak Gul and Peer Afaq Ahmed also condoled the demise of Sheikh. They prayed for the peace of the departed and forbearance to the bereaved family. 

It said the NC functionaries also expressed grief over the demise of Muhammad Shafi Hafiz of Zadi Masjid, Safa Kadal and prayed for eternal repose to his soul.

