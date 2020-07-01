Kashmir, Today's Paper
Farooq, Omar condole with Mir GN Saqi

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday extended condolences to party’s Publicity Secretary Mir GN Saqi on the sad demise of his nephew Bashir Ahmed Wani of Harnambal, Natipora.

The duo while praying for peace to the departed soul expressed unison with the mournful family in particular Saqi in their hour of grief.

Among others party leaders Ali Mohammad Sagar, Muhammad Akbar Lone, HasnainMasoodi, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, NasirAslamWani, AR Rather, ChoudharyRamzaan, Mubarak Gul, SakinaItoo, Ali Muhammad Dar, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Showkat Mir, Imran Nabi Dar, Salman Ali Sagar, Sara Hayat Shah, AhsanPardesi also extended condolences to Saqi and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

