Farooq, Omar congratulate J&K NEET qualifiers

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Saturday congratulated the successful National eligibility –cum-entrance test (NEET) qualifiers from Jammu and Kashmir.

While congratulating the successful students of NEET examination, Party President said there is no substitute to hard work and that perseverance and hard work are the key to success. “I congratulate all the successful students who have passed the NEET. I extend my best wishes to them for their future endeavors. The parents and teachers of the successful students equally deserve our appreciation for their support and guidance to the students,” he said.

“The 18 year old boy Basit Bilal khan from Pulwama, who has secured 695/720 in the exam, has proved the youth of Kashmir are second to none in academic excellence and chasing dreams for a better tomorrow. If students like Bilal can do it despite all challenges due to the prevailing situation, other students can do it as well. I am sure students will take inspiration from Bilal and bump up their efforts to achieve academic excellence,” he added.

While congratulating the successful candidates, the Party Vice President said that it was elevating to see local youth cracking such prestigious exams despite various oddments, lack of resources and dearth of necessary exposure.