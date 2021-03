National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Ghulam Qadir Tibet Baqal, the grandfather of Director Labaika Group Umar Nazir Tibet Baqal.

A statement of NC issued here said that in his message party Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah also expressed grief over the passing away of Tibet Baqal.