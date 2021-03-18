Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Mir Nasarullah

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday expressed grief and shock over the demise of former Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mir Nasrullah, who passed away at his Srinagar residence on Wednesday.

A statement of NC issued here said that expressing grief over the demise of Nasrurallah, the NC president and vice president prayed for the peace to his soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this inconsolable loss.

The NC president and vice president said that the deceased would be remembered for his administrative and literary acumen.

It said that the NC vice president visited the grief-stricken family and expressed unison with them in their hour of grief.

The NC statement said that NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal and Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior leaders of the party also expressed grief over the demise of Nasarullah and prayed for peace to his departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this loss.