Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Moulana Abbas Ansari's wife

National Conference President and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of wife of President ItihadulMuslimeen, Moulana Abbas Ansari.

The duo prayed for the peace of the departed soul and for highest echelons to the deceased in Jannat.

Farooq and Omar expressed sympathies with Ansari and prayed for granting forbearance to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable and inconsolable loss.

Meanwhile NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and HassnainMasoodi, Provincial President, Kashmir, NasirAslamWani, senior leader Mubarak Gul, Political Advisor to Vice President TanvirSadiq, District President Budgam Abdul Ahad Dar also expressed grief over the demise of wife of Moulana Abbas Ansari.

Meanwhile, the NC President and Vice President also paid tributes to the veteran journalist and the father figure of press in Kashmir, KhawajaSonaullahBhat on his 11th death anniversary.

Farooq while paying tributes said, “KhwajaSahab was devoted to the press and was the one who introduced street sales of newspapers. I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt tributes to the great son of the soil.”

Omar said, “KhawajaSahab was among the pioneers of journalism in Kashmir and his contribution to journalism will act as a lighthouse for the generations to come. It was he who used the offset printing press for his daily. He also introduced photo journalism in J&K. He was the undisputed king of Kashmir’s Urdu journalism. May almighty bless his soul.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President NasirAslamWani, senior leader Muhammad Shafi (Uri) and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also paid glowing tributes to the veteran journalist and prayed for the eternal peace for him in Jannat.

Meanwhile, Provincial President, Kashmir, NasirAslamWani led a delegation of the party functionaries consisting of party’s provincial secretary Showkat Ahmed Mir, District President Srinagar Peer Afaq, District President Budgam Abdul Ahad Dar to ShamasabadKhansahib to condole with the bereaved family of late Showkat Ahmed Bhat.