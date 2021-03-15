Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 15, 2021, 11:57 PM

Farooq, Omar express grief over demise of Mukhtar Aziz's mother

Condole demise of Muhammad Husain Mir, Sanaullah Dar
File Photo

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Monday expressed grief over the demise of mother of former Additional DC and Director Libraries Mukhtar Aziz.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence messages, the NC president and vice president prayed for peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaved family.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar also condoled the demise of Aziz’s mother.

Sagar also expressed unison with the bereaved family over a telephone call.

Meanwhile NC president and vice president also expressed grief over the demise of Sadar Halqa, Wani Hama Beerwah Muhammad Hussain Mir.

They also expressed grief over the demise of Sanaullah Dar of Gand Hanji Pura, Bejbehara.

