Farooq, Omar express grief over loss of lives in Batote accident

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday expressed grief over the Batote accident that resulted in loss of five lives.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their condolence message, the party president and vice president expressed unison with the bereaved families and prayed for eternal repose to the deceased.

It said that the expressing grief over the accident, the duo said that the horrendous accidents in Chenab area have become a norm with little to no attention being paid on the construction and maintenance of the major arterials connecting the undulating and rugged region with rest of the country.

The statement said that the duo prayed for peace to the deceased, forbearance to the bereaved and fast recuperation of the injured.

“The need of the hour calls for immediate steps to avoid such accidents from recurring. It is expected that the concerned departments will depute a team to ascertain the causes behind the tragedy. The road infrastructure in the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar have been left unattended since long. The conditions have deteriorated in the past few years and accidents on these roads have taken several lives,” the duo said in the statement and urged the divisional administration of Jammu to ensure best of treatment to the injured child who miraculously survived the crash.