Farooq, Omar greet people on 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday greeted the people in general and Sikh community in particular on the 354th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

A statement of NC issued here said that Farooq and Omar in their messages said that such festivals and observances were emblematic of the pluralistic visage of Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement said that they prayed that the day increases the prospects of peace in Jammu and Kashmir and the country in general.

“The message of Guru Gobind Singh was that of peace and universal brotherhood. He preached the people to purge the vice and other social evils. On this day we pay our tributes to Guru Gobind Singh and hope that the day strengthens the bond of brotherhood and camaraderie,” the duo said in the statement while greeting the people.

Meanwhile NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provisional President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, District President Baramulla Javed Dar, Minority Wing Organiser J S Azad also extended greetings to the people on the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.