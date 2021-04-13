Farooq, Omar greet people on Baisakhi, Navratra

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi and Navratra, hoping that the festivities herald in an era of peace, prosperity, and amity in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that the NC president extended greetings to the people, especially Sikh community and expressed hope that the festival would be celebrated in true spirit of J&K’s celebrated pluralistic culture.

Highlighting the J&K’s glorious heritage of religious harmony and cultural diversity, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah extended greetings to the people and prayed for peace and tranquility in J&K.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and others also greeted people on the occasion of Baisakhi and Navratras.