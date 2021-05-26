Farooq, Omar greet people on Buddha Purnima

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday extended greetings to the people on Buddha Purnima.

In a statement issued here, the duo said, “May we be enlightened on this day on the path of love, compassion, peace and truth. On this day we pray for abundance, fortune and prosperity to the people of state. The message of Buddha to the world was that of compassion and love.”

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Hanifa Jan, and P Angchuk also greeted the people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.