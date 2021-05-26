Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 1:54 AM

Farooq, Omar greet people on Buddha Purnima

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 27, 2021, 1:54 AM
GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.
GK File Photo of Omar Abdullah with his father, Farooq Abdullah.

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Wednesday extended greetings to the people on Buddha Purnima.

In a statement issued here, the duo said, “May we be enlightened on this day on the path of love, compassion, peace and truth. On this day we pray for abundance, fortune and prosperity to the people of state. The message of Buddha to the world was that of compassion and love.”

Trending News

Fire breaks out in ward store room of SKIMS Soura, patients safe

Will leave no stone unturned to work for welfare of people: Arun Kumar Mehta

Arun Kumar Mehta [Image: Twitter/ @DrArunKumarIAS]

Arun Kumar Mehta to be new Chief Secretary﻿ J&K

File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh: Aman Farooq/GK

Ops against militants in J&K will be stepped up in coming times: DGP

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Nasir Aslam Wani, Hanifa Jan, and P Angchuk also greeted the people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Related News