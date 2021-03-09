Farooq, Omar greet people on Herath

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah greeted people on the occasion of Shivratri observed by Kashmiri Pandits as ‘Herath’ and expressed the hope that the festival would be celebrated in a spirit of harmony.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying that the auspicious occasion symbolizes great composite cultural ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir was known all over.

He said such occasions strengthen the bonds of amity, love and secular temperament among all sections of the society.

The statement quoted the NC vice president as saying that the auspicious day embeds in it a rich cultural heritage.

He said that he hoped that the traditions of brotherhood and amity demonstrated by the people on this day through centuries would continue to inspire generations and help in building a harmonious society.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, NC MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi, NC Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous, provincial functionaries, district presidents, spokesman Imran Nabi Dar, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar and NC Minority Wing also greeted the people on the auspicious occasion hoping the day augers well for the furtherance of peace and prosperity in the region.