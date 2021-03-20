Farooq, Omar greet people on Nauroz Sagar, Kamal, Nasir, NC MPs extend greetings

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday greeted people on Nauroz and prayed the day acts as a harbinger of peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said that in their greeting message on Nauroz, the Abdullahs expressed hope that the day would herald peace, prosperity and progress in J&K while reminding the significance of March 21 as the World Arbour Day.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani, NC MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hassnain Masoodi, senior leaders Abdul Rahim Rather, Aga Syed Ruhullah, Shameema Firdous, Aga Mahmood, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Javed Dar, Peer Afaq Ahmed, Tanvir Sadiq, Imran Nabi Dar and Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar also greeted people on the occasion of Nauroz.