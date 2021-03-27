Farooq, Omar greet people on Shab-e-Barat

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday greeted the people on the annual observance of Shab-e-Barat and asked people to seek forgiveness from Almighty Allah.

A statement of NC issued here said that the duo while greeting the people said that Shab-e-Barat is the night of forgiveness and atonement.

They urged the people to abide by COVID-19 protocol and advisories from the government.

The NC president and vice president also extended warm greetings to the people on the Urs of Hazrat Sheikh ZainuddinWaliReshi (RA) of Ashmuqam.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal and NasirAslamWani also greeted people on Shab-e-Barat and Urs.