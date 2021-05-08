Farooq, Omar greet people on Shab-e-Qadar

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday greeted people on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Qadr.

In a message, the NC president said that this holy night provides us an opportunity to pray for Almighty’s blessings and strive for being compassionate, pious and dutiful.

The NC vice president In his message said, “The blessed night provides opportunity to us to spend the night in praying and seeking forgiveness and blessings from Allah.”

The NC president and vice president also felicitated prople on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Sheikh NooruddinNoorani (RA) and said his teachings and spiritual legacy would continue to be the guiding light of Kashmir’s rich spiritual traditions.

Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, NasirAslamWani, Abdul Rahim Rather, Muhammad Akbar Lone, and HasnainMasoodi, and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also felicitated people on Shab-e-Qadar and Urs of Hazrat Sheikh NooruddinNoorani (RA).