Farooq, Omar greet people on Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA)

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Thursday greeted people on the 809th annual Urs observance of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti Ajmeri (RA).

A statement of NC issued here said that greeting people, Farooq said, “Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti was a great Sufi saint of Indian subcontinent. By leading a very simple and ascetic way of life, Sufis like Khawaja (RA) spread the message of love and equality.”

The statement said that greeting people, the NC vice president Omar Abdullah said, “Khawaja Sahab was an embodiment of all these virtues. ”

