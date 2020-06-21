Farooq, Omar grieved over death of ex-MLA's son

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah today expressed grief over the death of son of former MLA Kathua, Sagar Chand and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

Abdullah and Omar described the death as colossal loss for the family and expressed solidarity with the bereaved members. They prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Senior National Conference leaders including Devender Singh Rana, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Rattan Lal Gupta and others also conveyed condolences to Chand and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.