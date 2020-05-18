Farooq, Omar grieved over demise of Khan

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the demise of party block President, Arizal, Khan Sahib, Hashmatullah Khan.

Abdullah said Khan was a noble soul, deeply committed to the values and ideals of the party. He prayed for the peace to the soul of deceased and much needed strength to the mournful family.

The party Vice President, Omar Abdullah also condoled the demise of Khan. While expressing grief, he prayed for peace to the departed soul and courage to the mournful family to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, party functionaries including Nasir AslamWani, Ali Muhammad Dar and ManzoorWani have also condoled the demise of Khan.