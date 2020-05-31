Farooq, Omar grieved over demise of Sodhi

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of veteran party leader and President of Shiromani Akal Dal Kashmir, Sardar Janak Singh Sodhi. He breathed his last at SKIMS today after brief illness.

While extending condolences to the family, the Abdullahs prayed for peace to the departed soul and much needed strength to the grief-stricken family. The duo called Sodhi a man of integrity and hailed his role in furthering the cause of inter-religious harmony.

The party Treasurer, Shammi Oberoi while expressing grief over the demise said he worked tirelessly for strengthening brotherhood and amity between different sections of society. “His conviction for secularism was immense. He had dedicated his life for the welfare of downtrodden and deprived. He always voiced for marginalized voices, and promoted social cohesion,” he said.

Among others, the party MPs Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone and senior leaders including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Dr Sajad Shafi Uri, Javed Dar and others including JS Azad, Jaspal Singh, Moti Singh, and GH Rahi also expressed grief over the demise.