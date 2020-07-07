Farooq, Omar, other NC leaders pay tributes to GN Dar on 14th death anniversary

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday paid tributes to former MLA Kulgam, advocate Ghulam Nabi Dar on his 14th death anniversary

Abdullah while paying tributes to the late leader said, “An honest politician, an accomplished advocate, Dar Sahib was a sincere soldier of the party. He had dedicated his life for socio-political emancipation of the downtrodden people of his constituency. He shall be remembered for his industrious and undemanding personality.”

Dar lost his life in a grenade blast in Kulgam district in July 2006. Abdullah said politics for Dar was a medium to serve people, lent voice to people and gave support to the deprived

“There is great necessity of such men in public life and politics. On this day I pay my tributes to him. May Almighty grant him highest place in Jannah,” Abdullah said.

In his message, Omar applauded the role played by Dar in the development of his constituency. “The jinxed fate of our state snatched a committed and an ace political figure from us in his shape. On this day I pay my glowing tributes to him,” he said.

Meanwhile senior party leaders ibncluding Ali Muhammad Sagar, Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi, Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim Rathar, Muhammad Shafi, Mubarak Gul, Ghulam Ahmed Shah, Sakina Itoo, Bashir Veeri; Abdul Majeed Bhat Larmi, Altaf Kaloo, Salman Ali Sagar, Sheikh Muhammad Rafi, Safdar Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed also paid tributes to the late leader and prayed for peace to his soul.

Among others, the party’s south parent body functionaries and YNC functionaries also paid tributes to the late leader, recounting his contribution towards development of Kulgam.