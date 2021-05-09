Farooq, Omar pay tribute to Sheikh Muhammad Mansoor on his 31st death anniversary

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday paid tributes to party leader and former MLA Sheikh Muhammad Mansoor of Shopian on his 31st death anniversary.

Paying tributes to late Mansoor, the NC president said, “Mansoor Sahab was one of the sons of soil who laid his life serving the people of Shopian in particular and the state in general. His sacrifice and service for the party and the people of the state will be remembered for all the times to come.”

In his message, the NC vice president said, “Mansoor Sahab laid his life for the principles of truth, courage and peace. His contribution towards the development of Shopian is immense.”

Senior NC leaders including Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal and Nasir Aslam Wani paid tributes to late Mansoor.

Meanwhile, NC president and vice president also expressed grief over the demise of sister of Imam-e-Hai Kamaluddin Farooqi.

The duo also condoled the demise of Farooq Banday, the son of late Husamuddin Banday.

Meanwhile, Jamait-e-Hamdani Patron Moulana Riyaz Hamdani also condoled the demise of Farooqi.