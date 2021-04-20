Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Allama Iqbal on his 81th death anniversary

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Allama Iqbal on his 81th death anniversary.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying, “Iqbal craved for socio-political and economic emancipation of Kashmiris. His love for his ancestral land is apparent in his poems. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him. There is a lot the present generation can learn from the writings of the great poet, thinker and philosopher.” NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, senior leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior party leader also paid tributes to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary.