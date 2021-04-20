Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 10:55 PM

Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Allama Iqbal on his 81th death anniversary

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 20, 2021, 10:55 PM
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Photo: Mubashir Khan/GK
Trending News
Representational Image

Use electricity judiciously to avoid power cuts: CE KPDCL

Representational image

PDP demands release of political prisoners

Policeman stands guard during COVID-19 lockdown in Jammu last year. GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Chrungoo asks CS to impose weekend lockdown in J&K

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Tuesday paid glowing tributes to Allama Iqbal on his 81th death anniversary.

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying, “Iqbal craved for socio-political and economic emancipation of Kashmiris. His love for his ancestral land is apparent in his poems. On his death anniversary, I pay my earnest tributes to him. There is a lot the present generation can learn from the writings of the great poet, thinker and philosopher.” NC Vice President Omar Abdullah, senior leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, Nasir Aslam Wani and other senior party leader also paid tributes to Allama Iqbal on his death anniversary.

Related News