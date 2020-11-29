Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Mir on his first death anniversary

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday paid glowing tributes to former MLC and veteran NC leader, Muhammad Sultan Mir on his first death anniversary.

A statement of NC issued here said NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam wani, Zonal President and MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, Mir Saifullah and Qaiser Jamsheed Lone paid glowing tributes to the veteran NC leader.

Meanwhile a remembrance meeting of party functionaries was held in Kupwara, which was presided over by District Kupwara President Qaisar Jamsheed Lone. On the occasion the functionaries offered Fateh for the veteran leader. The functionaries also recounted his contribution to the party and people.