Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 11:40 PM

Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Mir on his first death anniversary

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 29, 2020, 11:40 PM
File Pic

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Sunday paid glowing tributes to former MLC and veteran NC leader, Muhammad Sultan Mir on his first death anniversary.

A statement of NC issued here said NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional Secretary Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Provincial President Nasir Aslam wani, Zonal President and MP Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone, Mir Saifullah and Qaiser Jamsheed Lone paid glowing tributes to the veteran NC leader.

Trending News
Representational Photo

CRPF Sub-Inspector dies on duty in J&K's Kulgam

A thick envelope of fog in Srinagar. File Photo: Mubashir Khan/ GK

Harsher winter forecast for J&K, Ladakh this season

Representational Photo

JeM militant associate held in north Kashmir's Kupwara

Representational Photo

Woman dead, three others injured in Uri road accident

Meanwhile a remembrance meeting of party functionaries was held in Kupwara, which was presided over by District Kupwara President Qaisar Jamsheed Lone. On the occasion the functionaries offered Fateh for the veteran leader. The functionaries also recounted his contribution to the party and people.

Related News