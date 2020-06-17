Farooq, Omar welcome release of Sagar

National Conference President, Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday welcomed the release of party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar from “illegal detention”, saying the measure has underlined the “unjust nature of the August 5 detentions.”

In a statement, the Abdullahs said the authorities should see the writing on the wall and release all political detainees languishing in their houses and detention centers.

Meanwhile, the party leaders, Sheikh Mutafa Kamal, Shammi Oberoi, Showkat Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Syed Akhoon, Peer Afaq, Imran Nabi Dar, Sara Hayat Shah, Sabiya Qadri, Ahsan Pardesi also welcomed the quashing of PSA and subsequent release of Sagar, saying the measure has brought respite to his family, supporters and followers.

While hailing the decision of the court, Imran said it was quite depressing to see a political figure like Sagar “who possesses a matchless conviction towards democracy go through such unjustifiable trepidation.”

“The verdict of the high court has also underscored the unwarranted nature of all the detentions of the August 5 last year. Regrettably the succor didn’t come from the government, it is the court which provided relief to the family, followers and friends of Sagar Sahib by allowing him walk free subsequent to quashing of PSA against him,” said Imran. He said senior party functionaries including Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Nasir Aslam Wani, Muhammad Shafi Uri, AR Rather, Chowdhary Muhammad Ramzaan, Shameema Firdous, Mir Saifullah, Ali Muhammad Dar, Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri, Irfan Shah, Aga Syed Mehmood, Abdul Majeed Larmi, Hilal Lone and scores of other politicians and activists continue to remain incarcerated at their respective homes, some at detention centers.

“One is at wits end to ascertain the rationale behind prolonging their illegal and unjust detention,” Imran said while demanding their immediate release.